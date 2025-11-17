ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The COPS Center at the Altamonte Mall is temporarily closed due to water damage, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department announced the closure, citing a burst pipe as the cause of water damage. They apologized for the inconvenience and are working to fix the issue.

The authorities have not specified when the COPS Center will reopen or the extent of water damage.

The Altamonte Springs Police thank the public for patience as they work to reopen the COPS Center.

