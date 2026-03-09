Extensive repairs needed after wastewater malfunction

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A wastewater outage is impacting the eastern service area due to an equipment malfunction at the east wastewater treatment plant, which prevented the facility from supplying compliant reclaimed water.

An emergency inspection revealed that repairs are more extensive than expected. The outage persists after rerouting water from the west plant failed to meet demand.

An emergency inspection by the manufacturer found that the facility needs media replacement and repairs to critical components, resulting in a disruption of the consistent supply of compliant reclaimed water.

City utility officials previously tried to restore service by providing reclaimed water from the west plant. However, the effort was not enough to reach the water pressure needed to meet demand across the eastern service area.

Repairs are expected to take several weeks to finish once the city commission approves the funding. The city will post further updates on its website as they become available.

