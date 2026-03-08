Heavy police presence in Longwood as investigation unfolds

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Channel 9 observed the Longwood Police Department present at the scene of an ongoing investigation on Sunday in the Bay Meadow subdivision.

Officers have been present at the scene on Blue Flax Way since around noon.

Law enforcement confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and details of the investigation remain undisclosed. Officers were observed taking photos of the home’s exterior and speaking with a woman outside.

The heavy police presence was first observed around midday after a tip to the station and reports from local residents. The police department has stated that more details will be shared once the investigation concludes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group