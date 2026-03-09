Longwood man arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal crash

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man from Longwood is being held in the Seminole County Jail after police say he hit and killed someone while driving drunk over the weekend. Adam Bass faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter, following the fatal crash in Altamonte Springs.

Altamonte Springs police officers responded to a scene on Semoran Road near Wymore Road. Investigators reported that Bass smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests after the incident.

Bass faces two charges related to the death, including DUI manslaughter.

After Altamonte Springs police conducted their investigation, he was booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the person who died in the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group