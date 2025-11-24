Meals on Wheels welcomes gift basket donations for its Adopt-A-Senior Holiday program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Meals on Wheels is accepting gift basket donations for its Adopt-A-Senior for the Holidays program, aiming to deliver meals and gifts to Seminole County seniors on Christmas Day.

The nonprofit invites individuals, families, and groups to donate gift baskets with needed items and treats. These will be delivered with meals to homebound seniors, helping them feel remembered and valued during the holidays.

“The holidays can be a lonely time for many seniors. Our Adopt-A-Senior program brings connection and joy right to their doorstep,” said Mike McKee, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels.

Last Christmas, Meals on Wheels volunteers, staff, and board members delivered gifts to seniors through the Adopt-A-Senior program. Suggested donation items include personal care, flashlights, stationery, jewelry, socks, slippers, gift cards, candy, change purses, crossword puzzles, trinkets, and adult coloring books.

“When our volunteers and staff arrive on Christmas morning with a warm meal and a basket of thoughtful gifts, you can see the happiness and gratitude on our seniors’ faces,” said Rosibel Luna, Program Manager with Meals on Wheels, Etc.

All items must be new, unopened, and unwrapped. Baskets should be wrapped in clear plastic and marked for male or female recipients.

Donations are accepted from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17 at Meals on Wheels headquarters, 2801 S. Financial Court, Sanford, FL 32773.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group