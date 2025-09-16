Officials warn of rising coyote sightings in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents are being urged to protect their pets as coyote sightings have recently increased in the Seminole County area.

Seminole County Animal Services encourages residents to help reduce coyote problems by removing attractants around their homes. This involves securing garbage cans, bringing in pet food left outside, keeping pets indoors, and using predator-resistant enclosures for livestock.

Keeping dogs on a leash shorter than six feet is a great idea to help avoid any unwanted encounters with coyotes.

By taking these simple preventive steps, residents can effectively lower the chances of coyote encounters and keep their pets safe and secure. For more information regarding coyotes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), click here.

