Seminole County

Orlando Health Lake Mary becomes the county’s first milk depot for Florida mothers’

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital becomes the first hospital in Seminole County to become a milk drop depot for the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida. (Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital/Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital is the first in Seminole County to serve as a milk depot for the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida, supporting premature and at-risk infants.

The hospital recently received a donation of 500 ounces of milk from Nicole Wirth of Sanford. This milk will support the nourishment of premature and at-risk infants, helping to reduce digestive tract infections and other health problems.

“Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital is proud to be a drop-off site for Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida,” said Holli Elliott, RN, BSN, IBCLC with Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital Maternal Education. “These generous donations can do wonders for these special babies.”

Qualified donor mothers must produce more milk than their baby needs, be non-smokers, and in excellent health. These criteria ensure the donated milk is safe and beneficial.

The donated milk is distributed via prescription to Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital and other neonatal intensive care units in Florida, ensuring it reaches the infants who need it most. Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital’s new role as a milk depot aims to greatly improve the health and well-being of premature and at-risk infants throughout Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read