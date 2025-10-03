Orlando Health Lake Mary becomes the county’s first milk depot for Florida mothers’

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital is the first in Seminole County to serve as a milk depot for the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida, supporting premature and at-risk infants.

The hospital recently received a donation of 500 ounces of milk from Nicole Wirth of Sanford. This milk will support the nourishment of premature and at-risk infants, helping to reduce digestive tract infections and other health problems.

“Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital is proud to be a drop-off site for Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida,” said Holli Elliott, RN, BSN, IBCLC with Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital Maternal Education. “These generous donations can do wonders for these special babies.”

Qualified donor mothers must produce more milk than their baby needs, be non-smokers, and in excellent health. These criteria ensure the donated milk is safe and beneficial.

The donated milk is distributed via prescription to Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital and other neonatal intensive care units in Florida, ensuring it reaches the infants who need it most. Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital’s new role as a milk depot aims to greatly improve the health and well-being of premature and at-risk infants throughout Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group