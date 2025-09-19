Oviedo utility prices will increase starting in fall 2025

OVIEDO, Fla. — Starting October 1, the City of Oviedo will raise its utility rates, which will impact stormwater, water, wastewater and reclaimed water services.

Starting in November, the stormwater rate will increase by 25%, and water, wastewater, and reclaimed water rates will rise by 9%. These adjustments are part of Resolution 4559-25, which was passed in February 2025, and will appear on your November utility bill.

Residents will receive a notice by mail about the upcoming rate increase in the next few weeks. The city has provided a resource for more information on the utility rates here.

For any questions or concerns, residents can contact the City of Oviedo Utility Customer Service line at 407-971-5535.

