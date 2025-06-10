Prescribed burn is set for the lower Wekiva River Preserve

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service will conduct a 225-acre prescribed burn in the Lower Wekiva River Preserve.

Community members should be aware that the prescribed burn is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Florida’s Forest Service issued a statement to the Seminole County community, asking them to follow the guidelines during the burn:

Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 to report smoke in the area.

DO call 9-1-1 to report thick columns of smoke or flames.

