Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County is monitoring rabies after a raccoon tested positive for the virus in the Chuluota area on July 30.

Residents and visitors in Seminole County are advised to avoid contact with wild animals, as rabies may be present in the local wildlife population.

The confirmed rabies case was found in a raccoon killed on Lake Mills Road in Seminole County. This incident has prompted health officials to issue warnings about the potential risk of rabies in the area.

To prevent rabies exposure, the Florida Department of Health recommends immunizing pets and livestock according to a veterinarian’s schedule. Residents should keep pets under supervision and secure livestock on their property. Health officials advise avoiding contact with wild or stray animals and not handling or feeding them.

If bitten or scratched by an animal, individuals should seek medical care and report the incident to the health authorities. Residents are also advised to prevent wildlife from entering homes and to contact animal control for stray animal removal.

