Residents of Sanford find relief from unpleasant odors from the city’s wastewater treatment plant

SANFORD, Fla. — Residents of Sanford may soon find relief from the unpleasant odors emanating from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Sanford City added new equipment at the North Water Reclamation Facility to enhance odor control. It replaces a temporary system, greatly improving odor mitigation and restoring the plant’s standards.

“Over the past several weeks, we know that many residents have experienced frustration related to odors from the facility,” said Norton Bonaparte, City Manager.

The city has taken proactive steps to control the odor problem by implementing temporary operational measures to reduce odors until a permanent solution is put in place.

Brynt Johnson, Public Works and Utilities Director, emphasized the importance of the new part, stating, “This equipment is essential to the facility’s odor control system.”

To keep the community informed, the city has engaged directly with residents through regular status updates on social media, its website, and an informational video podcast available on YouTube.

A behind-the-scenes video documenting the installation has been released to offer transparency and show the steps taken to resolve the issue.

