Sanford fire officials share safety tips for the weather season ahead

SANDFORD, Fla. — With thunderstorms posing a serious risk, experts from the Sandford Fire Department emphasize that there is no safe place outside during such weather events.

Officials offer key advice to seek shelter indoors or in a hard-topped vehicle at the first sound of thunder. This precaution is crucial because thunder indicates nearby storms, and lightning can strike even if the sky looks clear.

Once indoors, experts say avoiding contact with conductive materials like plumbing and electrical equipment is essential to lower the risk of lightning-related injuries. It’s also recommended to stay away from windows and doors, as these can provide a path for lightning to travel inside.

Sanford fire officials suggest avoiding water activities during a thunderstorm, such as swimming in pools or lakes and taking showers. Do not touch metal objects like fences and wires, as they can conduct electricity. Spreading out can reduce the risk of lightning strikes if you are outside with others.

Avoid tall, isolated objects like trees, as they can attract lightning. If you can’t reach shelter, crouch down low with your feet together and your head tucked to reduce the risk of injury.

It is recommended to stay inside or in a safe shelter for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder. Unplugging electronics, such as computers and TVs, can prevent damage from power surges during a storm.

If someone is struck by lightning, immediate medical attention is necessary. Lightning victims do not carry an electrical charge and are safe to touch, allowing for CPR or the use of an Automated External Defibrillator if needed.

Fire officials strongly recommend that by following these safety guidelines, individuals can significantly reduce their risk during thunderstorms.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors to ensure safety.

