Sanford Parks and Recreation opens registration for spring swimming lessons

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford Parks and Recreation Department started accepting resident registrations for spring swim lessons on Monday, Feb. 2. Registration for non-residents is set to open on Monday, Feb. 9.

Lessons are available for individuals ages three and older and will run from March through May. All sessions will be held at the Larry A. Dale Aquatic Center, located at 2703 Ridgewood Avenue.

Registration can be completed in person at the Parks and Recreation Department in City Hall, located at 300 N. Park Avenue. Residents and non-residents can also register online through the City of Sanford website.

For more information about the spring program, contact the Recreation Department at 407-688-5120, extension one. You can also inquire at the Larry A. Dale Aquatic Center by calling 407-302-1034.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group