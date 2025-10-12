Seminole Science Charter School ‘Petrified Forest’ event raised over $7,000 for Make-A-Wish

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Saturday, October 11, Seminole Science Charter School hosted a charity event called ‘Petrified Forest,’ with proceeds from ticket sales going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kids Day was part of the event, offering costumes, games, and food trucks, drawing families for fun while raising awareness for a cause. Seminole Science Charter School’s Petrified Forest event collected more than 24,000 pieces of candy for trick-or-treating.

Last year’s partnership between the school and the attraction effectively generated more than $7,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, demonstrating the community’s continued dedication to charity.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., cost $5 per ticket and supported the foundation’s mission to grant wishes to children with serious illnesses.

