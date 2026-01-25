S.R. 417 reopens after car fire temporarily closes southbound lane

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — S.R. 417 has reopened after a car fire temporarily closed the southbound lane at Lake Mary Boulevard, leading to significant traffic delays. The Seminole County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office are both responding to the incident.

Firefighters confirmed that no one was taken to the hospital from the vehicle, which might have been a hybrid, making the response efforts more difficult.

Authorities say the vehicle’s position hampers fire and emergency response. The temporary SB 417 closure will also delay drivers.

The Seminole County Fire Department is actively working to put out the fire and ensure safety at the scene. Traffic is being redirected while responders manage the situation.

Traffic updates will be given as the situation unfolds and the fire is put out. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes until the highway is cleared.

