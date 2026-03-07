Strawberry Festival in Longwood highlights local culture

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The City of Longwood joyfully hosted its Second Annual Longwood Strawberry Festival at Reiter Park on Saturday, March 7. The festival happily welcomed visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., creating a delightful day for everyone to enjoy.

The festival is all about coming together as a community to celebrate local culture and offer fun entertainment for the entire family. It’s exciting to also note that this is the second year the city has hosted this charming strawberry-themed event.

The festival featured a delicious variety of strawberry-themed treats and energetic live music performances throughout the day. Plus, there was a special Kids’ Zone just for the little ones, ensuring everyone had a great time!

