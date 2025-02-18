Top routes to connect Sanford airport to S.R. 417 emerge. Here’s what’s next.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is nearing a key step for its Sanford Airport Connector project on State Road 417.

Will Harthorne, the authority’s director of transportation planning and policy, said during a Feb. 13 board meeting the project’s development and environment study has honed in on two of five preferred routes for the expansion.

The proposed two-lane roadway would run from S.R. 417 to Red Cleveland Boulevard at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

