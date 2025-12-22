Woman arrested for allegedly abducting 2 children in Seminole County

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Update:

According to the Edgewater Police Department, Emily St. Clair was arrested for allegedly abducting two children she is court-ordered to avoid contact with. The incident took place on Sunday evening at a gas station near West Indian River Boulevard.

The children, ages 7 and 5, named Eislee Kraus and Abel Kraus, were taken from their father’s vehicle while he went inside the gas station. Police confirmed that the children were unharmed and later reunited with their father.

Clair was apprehended after she allegedly followed her children and took them without their father’s consent. According to the Edgewater Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly after the father parked the vehicle and entered the gas station.

The Edgewater Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating two children involved in a parental abduction. Emily St. Clair took 7-year-old Eislee Kraus and 5-year-old Abel Kraus from their father’s vehicle this evening in the 600 block of West Indian River Boulevard.

St. Clair has an active felony warrant for drug possession and is currently under a Department of Children and Families (DCF) court order prohibiting her from having contact with the children. According to police reports, she followed the children’s father unknowingly to a gas station.

When the father went inside the gas station, St. Clair removed Eislee and Abel from the vehicle and fled the area. The children were last seen as passengers in a newer-model Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound on U.S. one from West Indian River Boulevard (State Road 442).

The Edgewater Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the children’s whereabouts or the vehicle’s location to contact them immediately.

