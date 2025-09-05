Seminole High to honor FSU player Ethan Pritchard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole High School plans to honor one of its alumni, Ethan Pritchard, on Friday night after the Florida State University football player was shot on Sunday.

Pritchard was a three-star recruit for the university. He committed to the university during his junior year at Seminole High, where he played linebacker and wore the number 9 jersey.

Seminole High Athletic Director Woody Cox says at the team’s game against the Lyman Greyhounds Friday, Seminole High will honor Pritchard.

“There will be several ways to support his ongoing care and rehabilitation, including opportunities to donate and purchase special T-shirts made in his honor. Let’s stand together for Ethan,” the athletic director said in a statement sent by text to WFTV.

More than 1,100 people have donated to a GoFundMe for Pritchard. As of Thursday at 9:30 p.m., the total amount raised is more than $98,000. The fundraiser was set up on Wednesday.

The GoFundMe reads “Ethan Pritchard, a beloved FSU football player, is currently fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound…”

Earl Pritchard, Ethan’s father, told WFTV on Monday that Ethan was driving his aunt home from a family gathering when he was shot in the back of the head.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting near 16th Avenue and Havana Heights apartments in Havana, Florida, on Sunday night. It’s about 15 miles away from Florida State’s campus.

The shooting happened just a day after FSU’s victory over the #8 ranked Alabama. Pritchard’s father says Ethan was on the sidelines at the game.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/prayers-and-support-for-fsu-player-ethan-pritchard

