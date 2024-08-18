Senior Chef Showdown stirs up a challenge in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — A senior culinary competition returns to Maitland, building from the kitchen to the community.

The second Senior Chef Showdown supports brain health in senior citizens.

It will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at The Venue on Lake Lily in Maitland.

This year, a new lineup of chefs from senior living communities will compete for the Senior Cup.

Attendees can taste dishes from 10 senior living communities and vote for their favorite chef.

Guests can enjoy two free drinks from Tim’s Wine Market or beer.

There will also be live music, an auction and a celebrity guest judge.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization raises funds for charities directly impacting Central Florida seniors.

The Senior Chef Showdown benefits three chapters of the Brain Fitness Academy, which is an organization that promotes seniors’ cognitive health.

Click here for ticket information.

