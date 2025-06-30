Fourth of July celebrations planned throughout central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone is preparing for a memorable Fourth of July, with celebrations across the region and here in central Florida. These celebrations will feature fireworks, music and community events to mark America’s Independence Day.

From Winter Haven to Daytona Beach, communities are hosting a variety of events to commemorate the holiday. You will not want to miss the Rockin’ Freedom Fest on July 3 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Winter Haven, or the popular Red, White and BOOM event at LEGOLAND Florida Resort on July 4.

In Winter Haven, the Rockin’ Freedom Fest kicks off on July 3 with music, children’s activities, and a free water ski show by the Cypress Gardens Water Ski team. The evening concludes with a fireworks display.

On July 4, LEGOLAND Florida Resort will host its Red, White and BOOM event, featuring special 3D glasses that transform fireworks into a spectacle of exploding bricks.

Lakeland’s Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium will feature the Lakeland Flying Tigers’ 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, beginning with a baseball game at 5:00 p.m. and followed by fireworks.

Thunder on the Ridge in Haines City offers a day of live music, arts, crafts, and food vendors, culminating in Polk County’s largest fireworks display.

Auburndale’s Lake Ariana will host a fireworks show from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m.. At the same time, Bartow’s Mosaic Park will have an all-day celebration with live music and family activities, ending with a fireworks display at 9:10 p.m.

Dundee’s Community Center will provide food, games, live music and fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Davenport’s event at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex will feature live entertainment and a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.Daytona Beach will host a full day of patriotic festivities, including a veterans’ ceremony, a parade, oceanfront concerts and fireworks.

In Groveland, the 4th of July Celebration at Lake David Park will include live music, food trucks, a car show and a fireworks finale over the water.

With so many exciting events lined up, Central Florida residents and visitors have opportunities to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends.

From fireworks to live performances, these celebrations highlight the community spirit and patriotic pride of the region.

