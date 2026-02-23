‘Serve Like Terri’: Group donates memorial chair to honor fallen Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office honored the memory of Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow by installing a memorial chair three months after her passing.

The tribute was provided by the nonprofit organization Saving A Hero’s Place.

The chair is located in the sheriff’s office uniform briefing room, where deputies gather for daily roll call.

Officials stated that the memorial serves as a physical reminder of Sweeting-Mashkow’s presence as officers begin their tours of duty.

Tommy Capell, a law enforcement officer, founded Saving A Hero’s Place in 2013.

Capell founded the nonprofit after being asked to create a memorial chair for a fallen member of the San Antonio Police Department.

The group now creates these tributes for agencies across the country.

Sweeting-Mashkow was a veteran law enforcement officer with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office who was killed in the line of duty in November. She was 47 years old and had served with the agency for 25 years.

Since the death of Sweeting-Mashkow, the sheriff’s office has reported an outpouring of support.

This includes assistance and messages from both the local Indian River County community and law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

Department officials stated that the legacy of the sergeant continues through her family, friends, and the daily work of the sheriff’s office.

The agency has encouraged its members to use the phrase “serve like Terri” as a guiding principle during their shifts.

