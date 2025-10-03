Seven taken to hospital following a hazardous scene in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County fire crews are responding to a scene in Cocoa where seven people have been transported to the hospital from the nearby waste management center.

Officials have not detected anything hazardous on the scene, but crews remain present to double-check the area.

The incident occurred near a waste management center, prompting emergency response teams to investigate the cause of the hospitalizations.

As of now, the nature of the hazard and the cause of the hospitalizations remain unclear.

