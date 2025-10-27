Severe storms hit Northern Brevard County as Flash Flooding Persists in Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for northern Brevard County until 10:15 PM.

This includes Cape Canaveral, Rockledge, T-Storm, and Cocoa.

Movement is to the east at 5 mph.

Greatest threats will be gusty winds over 50 mph and small hail.

A Flash Flood Warning also continues for the Titusville area until 9:45 pm.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.,

