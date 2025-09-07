Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Northwestern Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwestern Flagler County until 6:00 pm.

This includes mostly rural sections of northwestern Flagler County.

Movement is to the east at 15 mph.

The greatest threat with these storms will be winds over 50 mph, heavy rainfall, and intense lightning.

Rain and storms will slowly diminish throughout the evening hours.

