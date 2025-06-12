Shark attack at Florida beach leaves 9-year-old girl in critical condition

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was attacked by a shark on Wednesday.

The girl’s family says she was snorkeling at the time.

People nearby quickly jumped into the water in Boca Grande, not knowing that a shark had attacked the girl.

Witnesses said it looked like the shark bit off her hand.

The girl’s injuries were so severe that she had to be flown to a Tampa hospital.

Her family says she underwent a long surgery.

