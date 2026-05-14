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Shark Coast FC honors first responders with free admission

All first responders will receive free admission with a valid ID

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
First Responder Night Shark Coast FC
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Shark Coast FC will honor first responders during a special soccer match in Volusia County later this month.

The USL League Two club will host First Responders Night on Friday, May 30, at the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

The event will take place during Shark Coast FC’s match against Brooke House Football Club.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The event will recognize local law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers and other first responders from across the region.

All first responders will receive free admission with a valid ID.

“First responders are the people who show up for our community on its hardest days,” said Nate Monsanto of Shark Coast FC. “This night is about showing our appreciation and giving them a fun, family-friendly environment where they can be recognized and celebrated.”

The event is being presented in partnership with AdventHealth.

Organizers said the night is expected to include a first responder recognition ceremony, youth athletes, families and community activities.

The New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex is located at 2335 Sunset Drive.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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