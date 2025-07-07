Sheriff releases video of deadly deputy-involved shooting in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement in Volusia County released body camera video on Monday of a deadly deputy-involved shooting from over the weekend.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Police Department held a news conference at 11 a.m. to share details on the violent incident.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said it was important to release the body camera videos so residents can better understand why law-enforcement had to take action.

The video shows police officers and deputies entering into the home after two people were reportedly stabbed.

Officials said in part of the video, you can see the suspect charge at an officer with a knife.

That’s when he was shot.

Deputies say when they got to the house, they found two victims stabbed, and they believe there were more victims inside.

That’s when they made the decision to form a team to get in the house.

Daytona Beach, Holly Hill and Ormond Beach police departments all responded with the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chitwood says the stabbing suspect was 18 years old.

Both of the victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

All of the officers and deputies involved are on paid administrative leave while FDLE investigates the incident, which is standard procedure in cases like this.

