Sheriff warns youth over dangers of ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ trend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is giving a warning about an old prank that has gone viral online.

Three teenagers have been charged with felony attempted burglary after kicking a woman’s door in Deltona, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred Sunday night when the teenagers allegedly kicked the door of a Deltona resident, prompting a response from law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that such actions could lead to serious consequences, including arrest or potentially being shot by a homeowner defending their property.

