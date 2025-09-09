18-year-old woman dies after being shot during car crash in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting after a woman was found shot in a car that crashed.

7:08 a.m. update:

Investigators have confirmed with Channel 9 that an 18-year-old woman has died after an overnight shooting on Sand Lake Road.

Deputies said they responded around 2:10 a.m. after a car crash near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Lillwill Avenue.

A woman was discovered in a car that had crashed on the side of the road.

Deputies said the woman was shot and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

An investigation is ongoing, and West Sand Lake Road remains blocked in both directions between OBT and Currency Drive.

Original Report:

Sheriff’s deputies have shut down a portion of West Sand Lake Road in Orlando for an investigation.

The closure involves a stretch near Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported an aggravated battery in that area shortly after 2 a.m.

WFTV has reached out to officials for more information about the active investigation.

Investigation on W. Sand Lake Road The Orange County Sheriff's Office shut down a stretch of Sand Lake Road Tuesday morning. (WFTV staff)

At approximately 6:45 a.m., a Channel 9 crew near the scene reported that West Sand Lake Road was blocked in both directions between OBT and Currency Drive.

