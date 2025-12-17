Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one person hurt early Wednesday morning in Orange County.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to Faculty Drive near North Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

Orange County shooting Sheriff's investigators said a man was shot on Faculty Drive in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

They said a report of an aggravated battery involving a firearm led them there.

On scene, deputies found a man had been shot.

The victim, in his 50s, was rushed to a hospital. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators did not say if deputies took a suspect into custody.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Channel 9 showed you OCSO deputies and K-9 units who appeared to be searching along nearby Goldenrod Road.

A stretch of Goldenrod was closed for about an hour but later reopened for motorists.

