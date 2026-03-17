Possible shooting reported at hotel in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — There is an ongoing disturbance at Americas Best Value Inn with unconfirmed reports of shots being fired in a room.

Patrol units are on the scene and media is advised to avoid the area. Authorities will be available to answer any inquiries at a later time in the parking lot to the north of Ashley Furniture and Circle K.

Updates will be provided from a designated media briefing point.

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