Sickle Cell Conquerors of Central Florida raise awareness and support for sickle cell disease

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s Sickle Cell Conquerors hosted their first-ever Sickle Cell Walk at Carver Middle School in Orlando to increase awareness and support for sickle cell disease.

The event was a wonderful opportunity to promote education and lend support to individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease. It brought the Central Florida community together, inspiring everyone to unite and stand strong against the challenges of this condition.

“It impacts people of color and minorities more especially and we want to impact the community positively and show that we are here to support all the efforts on a community basis,” said Kris Lewis, highlighting the importance of community support.

Attendees enjoyed a day filled with local vendors, health resource booths, live music, fun activities for the whole family, and heartfelt moments of tribute and celebration. They had the chance to connect with different resources and take part in a community atmosphere centered on support and awareness.

The very first Sickle Cell Walk united everyone, raising awareness and fostering a strong sense of community support for those affected by sickle cell disease.

