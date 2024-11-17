Single vehicle fatally crashes into pole in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Pine Hills Saturday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a 2014 Infiniti Q50 was traveling southbound on Pine Hills Road, approaching Dolores Drive in the inside lane.

The driver of the Infinity was going the posted limit but lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with a concrete pole on the shoulder of Pine Hills Road.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital.

The passenger of the vehicle survived. However, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

