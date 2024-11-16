Orlando Science Center breaks Guinness World Record with massive paper rocket launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center set a Guinness World Record on Saturday with the most people simultaneously flying paper rockets.

According to a news release from OSC, 300 visitors and members of the Orlando Science Center participated in the big launch, and an official judge from Guinness World Records was in attendance.

Each participant was equipped with one paper rocket and the judge allowed three attempts for a successful flight.

Participants had to fly their paper rockets within 15 seconds of the launch signal.

For the purposes of the record, a paper rocket was defined as a toy made entirely of paper that fits onto a straw, and when the straw is blown through, the rocket flies into the air, according to the release.

A flight was considered successful when the paper rocket flew upwards or horizontally because of the air pushing the rocket.

Orlando Science Center received an official certificate documenting their world record title, which will also be noted in the 2025 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

