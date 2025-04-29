Skanska lands $47M contract to rebuild this Osceola County school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Skanska has been hired by the School District of Osceola County to reconstruct Eagle Creek Elementary School.

The multinational construction firm inked a $47 million contract to demolish an existing 60,000-square-foot building and add a new 96,000-square-foot replacement at 5100 Eagles Trail in Kissimmee. The work will also include renovating an existing 15,744-square-foot building and relocating the play fields on the school property.

In total, the school will house 950 students from pre-K to 5th grade. Mark Shanoff, superintendent of the School District of Osceola County, said the building will incorporate modern technology and furniture while also improving the design of the existing campus....

