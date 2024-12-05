Slightly warmer Thursday but more cold weather ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another cool start Thursday morning, but the warming trend will continue across Central Florida this afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions during the day, with highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front will approach our area Thursday night and will spark a few isolated showers north of Orlando.

Read: Thursday: Land a job with Marion County Public Schools

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

The front moves through during the day on Friday, resulting in more clouds and an isolated shower chance.

Read: Edgewater takes first steps in solving flooding issues

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend still looks great, with plenty of sunshine and more warmth.

Read: The Orlando Magic advance to the NBA Cup Quarterfinals to face the Milwaukee Bucks

Highs for Saturday will be in the low 70s and the mid-70s on Sunday.

Even more warmth is ahead to start next week, with a higher rain chance arriving by next Wednesday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group