Small plane crashes into lake in Eustis, after engine failure

EUSTIS, Fla. — A small twin-engine airplane crashed shortly after takeoff from Mid Florida Airport Eustis on June 29, 2025, because of engine failure, resulting in injuries to the pilot and a passenger.

The aircraft, flown by 61-year-old Ernest Pitschman from Volusia County, encountered engine trouble on the left side shortly after takeoff, leading it to bank left and crash into a body of water in the Lakes of Mount Dora.

Pilot Ernest Pitschman, who broke his collarbone, was taken to HCA Sanford for treatment. The 17-year-old passenger only experienced minor scratches.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash to find out why the engine failed.

