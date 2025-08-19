Smaller rain chances with possible strong storms this week, better rain chances this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are expecting smaller rain chances over the next few days, but a few stronger thunderstorms may still occur.

Our main threats in those storms will be heavy rain and lightning.

We are also starting to see indirect impacts from Hurricane Erin. Large swells have built up over the Western Atlantic Ocean and will bring waves up to 10 ft high along the coast.

The biggest waves will be near New Smyrna Beach.

8-19-25 NOON WEATHER

Rip currents will remain a major concern along the east coast through the end of the work week.

Better rain chances will return this weekend, and temperatures will drop a few degrees.

