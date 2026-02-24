Smoke shop near high school sparks zoning debate in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are considering a zoning change that would require smoke shops to be located a certain distance from schools.

The proposal follows a growing debate over where these businesses should be permitted to open.

Parents’ concerns sparked the discussion after a smoke shop opened near Olympia High School in the Windermere area.

The proposed change aims to address the proximity of such retail locations to local campuses.

Commissioners are currently evaluating the mandatory buffer zones that would be required to separate these businesses from educational facilities.

