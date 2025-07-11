Snake Showdown: Florida’s Python Challenge slithers into action

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. — Snake hunters across Florida are participating in the annual “Python Challenge.”

The goal of the 10-day event is to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the state.

The Python Challenge began at midnight on Friday and will conclude on July 20.

The challenge offers a $10,000 cash prize to the hunter who removes the most pythons.

Burmese pythons have no natural predators in Florida and pose a significant threat to the state’s wildlife.

These snakes, originally from Southeast Asia, have established themselves in the Everglades and other areas.

They prey on native species and compete with local wildlife for resources.

The competition not only helps reduce the python population but also raises awareness about the environmental issues caused by invasive species.

Ronald Kiger won the 2024 Florida Python Challenge, capturing 20 snakes.

