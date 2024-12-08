Snowball Express brightens the holiday season for families of Military Service members

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Airlines partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation for the annual Snowball Express event that honors those who have lost a loved one while serving in our nation’s military.

American Airlines donated charter aircraft and tickets on already-scheduled flights to fly almost 3,000 participants worldwide to Orlando, Florida, where they enjoyed an all-expenses-paid experience at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) Snowball Express serves the surviving spouse/guardian and children of fallen Military and First Responder heroes.

They are committed to year-round programming and support for families that honor their fallen heroes, encourage them to make new memories, and provide opportunities to connect with others who know what they’ve been through.

More than a thousand American Airlines team members donate their time to make Snowball Express a meaningful experience for the families of fallen heroes.

Every year since 2006, team members have volunteered to serve the families in the air or coordinate gate-side sendoff ceremonies in airports throughout the system.

