Some Central Florida counties set to switch SOE websites to “Election Night Mode”

ORLANDO, Fla. — In anticipation of a busy election night, some counties across Central Florida are transitioning their websites to “Election Night Mode.”

“This is a slimmed-down version of our current site, and it will provide faster response times for those who are looking for Election Night results, with direct links to our most visited pages during this time period,” said Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic.

Brevard County plans to make the switch at 6:30 p.m.

“I wanted voters to be aware of this prior to Election Night and to reassure them that, despite its different appearance, this Election Night Mode version is legitimate and secure. Our election night results will be available at 7:00 p.m., as usual,” Bobanic said.

The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections shared on social media that its website will also go in “Election Night Mode” at 6:30 p.m., stating “The Election Night webpage will look different and only include the most critical resources.”

The Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hayes, also shared with resident on the Lake County SOE website that it page will also transition to “Election Night Mode” at 6:30 p.m.

The Marion County SOE shared this with voters:

