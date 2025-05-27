Some concerned after second gunfire incident at DeLand bar

DELAND, Fla. — Deland police are planning to give an update on the gunfire outside McCabe’s Bar over the weekend that they say was all over a $5 beer. It’s the second shooting incident to happen there in less than a month.

People are taking to social media sharing their concerns over a second shooting incident within three weeks at McCabe’s Bar. One post said, “McCabe’s needs to hire their own security and buy a metal detector.”

Calvin Gilbert, 55, was captured after being on the run after allegedly shooting at a man he got into an argument with over a beer. The victim was able to duck and miss being hit by the gunfire.

Weeks earlier, a fight broke out inside the bar, where Keshod Harris was shot and killed.

“Two completely separate incidents, but this could happen anywhere,” said Paul Jones.

WFTV talked with friends and family of Harris. They didn’t want to go on camera but say it’s a sad situation.

His cousin shared online “after what happened to my cousin, this bar hasn’t taken action to make sure the customers are safe inside or outside.”

One McCabe’s regular said DeLand police have increased patrols.

“Chief Umberger has had people here doing drive-bys, police officers doing drive-bys. They make sure no one’s in the back parking lot and everything. It’s just unfortunate,” said Jones.

WFTV has reached out to the bar and was told a manager would have to answer any questions.

Gilbert is in jail without bail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group