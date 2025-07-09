Some disaster supplies will soon be sale tax exempt

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting next month, some key disaster preparation items will be permanently sales tax exempt.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says the following items will no longer have sales tax, starting Aug. 1.

Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt)

Fire extinguishers

Life jackets

Portable gas or diesel cans (5-gallon maximum)

Portable generator’s

Smoke detection devices and carbon monoxide alarms

Waterproof tarps (1,000 square feet or less)

Sunscreen

Ground anchor system and tie-down kits

Click here to learn more about building a disaster supply kit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group