Some groups oppose OUC changes to how it pays customers for solar they create

After hearing from customers and other groups, the Orlando Utilities Commission is changing its proposal for how it will price electricity and reimburse customers for solar power they generate.

OUC plans to present the PeakShift plans on Nov. 5 at a 2 p.m. meeting, with a goal to bring it to a vote at the Dec. 10 meeting.

The utility has spent the last five months getting feedback from industry groups, customers and more after it first revealed the plans in May.

