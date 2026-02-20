South Florida murder suspect could be in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in South Florida are searching for a man accused of killing a person in Miami Gardens last month.

Detectives identified the suspect as Yalanski Dawkins, who is accused of killing Antonio Fannin on Jan. 5.

The investigation is being conducted by the Miami Gardens Police Department.

According to detectives, Dawkins is known to frequent several major metropolitan areas in the Southeast, including Central Florida and Georgia.

Dawkins is known to visit both the Orlando and Atlanta areas frequently.

Police are asking residents in those locations to remain alert for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dawkins is encouraged to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can provide information through Crime Stoppers.

