SpaceX lights up Space Coast with overnight Starlink mission

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX June 23 Starlink Mission SpaceX sent a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit from Cape Canaveral early Monday | SpaceX (SpaceX)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has racked up another launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The company sent 27 new Starlink satellites into orbit early Monday.

A foggy morning at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station didn’t keep the Falcon 9 on the pad.

The rocket lifted off at 1:58 a.m.

Eight minutes into the launch, the rocket’s booster landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission had been delayed from Sunday morning.

It was the 57th Starlink launch of the year.

The satellites continue to expand Starlink’s global internet network.

