SpaceX ready for morning rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Space Coast is gearing up for another rocket launch.

SpaceX plans to send up a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday morning.

The rocket will deploy another 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The mission will be used to expand the company’s global internet service.

Liftoff is set for 8:29 a.m.

