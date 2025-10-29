TODAY: SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch another Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is set to launch 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch will be carried out by a Falcon 9 rocket, marking the 15th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as Crew-8 and Polaris Dawn.

After the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land on SpaceX’s droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” stationed in the Atlantic.

This mission continues SpaceX’s efforts to expand its Starlink satellite constellation.

